Health & Fitness

Flu activity high in 25 states, 5.7% of those sickened have died in last reported week, CDC says

This past week, high flu activity was reported in 25 states, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The CDC estimates the flu has caused 4.6 million illnesses, 39,000 hospitalizations and 2,100 deaths so far in the 2019-2020 season.

The deaths include 22 children, three of those occurring between Dec. 15 to Dec. 21.

The percentage of deaths associated with flu and pneumonia has increased to 5.7% for that week, but the CDC said this remains below the epidemic threshold of 6.7%.

All regions of the country are seeing elevated flu activity, and the states most affected are: Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

National levels of flu-like illness activity are continuing to increase and have been elevated for seven weeks.

The CDC does not know exactly how many people get sick with flu each year, as some people who get sick don't get tested.

Even in the middle of the flu season, the CDC said it is not too late to get vaccinated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfluu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Traffic resumes on major highways connecting Central Valley to southern California
North Valley family remembers father who died during Grapevine closure
Man shot in leg during drive-by shooting in central Fresno
Driver hits woman lying in southeast Fresno roadway
State trooper severely injured in crash caught on camera
Program provides support, resources for teen parents in Fresno Co.
Bus driver credited with saving little girl wandering street alone
Show More
NASA offers sneak peek at Mars 2020 Rover before July launch
New flight options coming to Fresno Yosemite International Airport
Father and son both healthy after heart defects at birth
Impact of younger generation seen at Hmong New Year
New travel centers coming to Madera Co. to assist community and more
More TOP STORIES News