Former Fresno State football coach spreads skin cancer awareness after diagnosis

May is skin cancer awareness month, and as we get closer to June and the start of summer.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
May is skin cancer awareness month, and as we get closer to June and the start of summer, dermatologists and skin cancer survivors are warning people to be proactive.

"I had a spot on my nose and it was like a little pimple but it never healed and I go to the doctor and they take a biopsy," said Skin Cancer Survivor Daniel Stockton.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States.

"I find out that its cancer, skin cancer, and scared the heck out of me of course," said Stockton.

Former football coach Daniel Stockton spent his career outside. Some of it coaching at Fresno State, and Fresno Christian.

The years of the sun took a toll on Stockton's skin. He was diagnosed with skin cancer a few years ago.

"My ear okay the one you just did last month? Yeah, that looks great healed really well little scar but otherwise, you look good."



After getting the spots removed he goes in for checkups every few months to Board Certified Dermatologist Dr. Leslie Storey--who he credits for catching cancer just in time and stitching him up with little to no scars.

"If you see something itching growing bleeding or changing those are all signs that you need to come in and get checked," said Dr. Storey.

Valley Skin Institute's Dr. Storey says people should check themselves for spots once a month.

While you are getting plenty of sun this summer, she recommends smothering yourself with sunscreen--saying an SPF35 or higher should be reapplied every hour.

"Try to cover up as much as possible. If you get a Costco sized sunscreen you should be through that in one weekend really that's how much you're reapplying it particularly if you're going to Wild Waters or doing any fun outdoor activities," said Dr. Storey.

You may not see Stockton on the football field anymore--but he is still educating, going to schools around the Valley to teach students about skin cancer, and how they can prevent the procedures so many people have to go through.
