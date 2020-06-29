Health & Fitness

Fowler teacher making masks to help community during COVID-19 pandemic

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- While school is out, Melissa Squeo's dining room is doubling as a sewing studio.

The one-woman operation is on a mission to make a difference one mask at a time.

"I'm not used to being at home," she said. "I'm used to being in the classroom."

The first grade teacher put her newfound time and talents into Maimie's Masks, named to honor her late friend who lost her battle with cancer.

"It just seemed so fitting because she did so much for other people," she said.

What started as a mask project to help a friend in a high-risk group through the COVID-19 pandemic blossomed into a fundraiser.

"At first, I started with people I knew, Squeo said.

Her hair dresser, a local business, stranded tourists, then her gifts became random acts of kindness after meeting a local veteran while shopping.

"I thanked him for his service and I said, 'Today, lunch is on me,'" she said.

Whether it's donating to GoFundMe pages or gifting grads with something special, Melissa is using her talent to lend a helping hand and at times, dipping into her own pockets.

"People need help," she said. "As a teacher, I still have a job, but some people don't."

You can see the fundraisers she's supporting on the Maimie's Masks Facebook page.

The most recent is the GoFundMe set up for funeral expenses for Raphael and Jonathan Garcia, the Fowler father and son tragically killed in a domestic violence shooting.

"I wouldn't want the family to feel alone," Squeo said. "I'm sure they've experienced that enough in dealing with this."

Her fundraising doesn't stop at masks. She's planning a t-shirt fundraiser to furnish the new Fowler fire house. The volunteer fire department will get their new station next month.

Priced at $5 per mask, Melissa aims for a 1-2 day turnaround.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfowlercoronavirus californiacoronavirusteachercovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom forcing bar closures in Fresno, Kings and Tulare Counties due to rise in COVID-19 cases
Central California coronavirus cases
Man killed, multiple passengers hospitalized after car crash in Fresno County
Man shot by son in northeast Fresno, police say
2 killed, 4 injured after shooting at Walmart distribution center near Redding
Home in central Fresno severely damaged after fire, no injuries reported
Suspected drunk driver hit and kills woman near Centerville
Show More
More than 3,000 residents without power in northeast Fresno
Hundreds of Black Lives Matter signs placed on Visalia high school fence
4 people shot at northwest Fresno party, police searching for suspects
Northeast Fresno church brings local leaders together to discuss community changes
Too many COVID-19 patients, not enough staff at Fresno Co. hospitals
More TOP STORIES News