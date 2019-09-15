Free flu shots offered ahead of upcoming flu season

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County's Department of Health offered free flu shots to people in the community on Saturday morning.Organizers hosted the vent at American Legion Hall in central Fresno ahead of the upcoming flu season.Medical experts say the vaccine is recommended for people 6 months and older. Pregnant women are also allowed to get vaccinated."It's very unpredictable it's hard to predict exactly what's going to happen last year we had about 26 death in Fresno County," said health official Alejandro Villegas.Over 600 vaccines were available at the clinic.The health department said after receiving the vaccine it takes about two weeks for protection to develop. Protection from the flue is expected to last several months to a year.