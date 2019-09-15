health

Free flu shots offered ahead of upcoming flu season

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County's Department of Health offered free flu shots to people in the community on Saturday morning.

Organizers hosted the vent at American Legion Hall in central Fresno ahead of the upcoming flu season.

Medical experts say the vaccine is recommended for people 6 months and older. Pregnant women are also allowed to get vaccinated.

"It's very unpredictable it's hard to predict exactly what's going to happen last year we had about 26 death in Fresno County," said health official Alejandro Villegas.

Over 600 vaccines were available at the clinic.

The health department said after receiving the vaccine it takes about two weeks for protection to develop. Protection from the flue is expected to last several months to a year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthflu
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH
CA woman poisoned by tainted face cream, similar creams found in the Valley
OxyContin maker Purdue agrees to tentative settlement: Attorneys
Man Cave Health
Show choir to count as PE credit
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 critically injured in central Fresno fire
Stabbing victim arrives at hospital, Fresno PD searching for crime scene
Fresno woman behind ad targeting AOC faces backlash
Flames rip through storage facility in Clovis
Gov. Newsom to decide on later start times for California schools
Visalia man wanted in San Diego arrested, sheriff's officials say
Fire causes extensive damage to northwest Fresno room
Show More
Police: Visalia man arrested for striking victim with baseball bat
Illegal marijuana grow, meth, cocaine, found at Tulare County home
Target to hire 130,000 seasonal workers across the country
Woman arrested after throwing liquid on California Senate
Northern California homeowner scares off masked burglars
More TOP STORIES News