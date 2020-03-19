Fresno, Clovis officials hoping for cooperation with recent changes amid COVID-19 outbreak

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In an effort to flatten the curve, local governments are taking measures to keep their citizens safe.The city of Fresno took the most extreme action of any city so far, issuing an emergency order calling on people to shelter in place."Complying voluntarily is really the only way we can flatten the curve," says City of Fresno spokesperson Mark Standriff.Fresno code enforcement will focus on new guidelines and restrictions for restaurants now limiting their operations to pick up, drive-thru and delivery."We're already seeing bars and restaurants doing a great job of understanding the severity of the situation, so they're complying on their own," Standriff said.The City of Clovis is also closing down bars and taverns while limiting restaurant operations."Police department will be enforcing this, but we're hoping we don't have to enforce it," says Clovis Police Lt. Jim Munro. "We hope that we get compliance and cooperation."They've also added restrictions for food trucks, saying they follow social distancing practices and limit the number of people in line.The City of Clovis website is even including a link to deals and specials for local restaurants, listing modified hours and operations as they become available."Restaurants are having a heavy impact we're looking for ways to bolster them and make people aware they can get takeout," says Clovis Community and Economic Development Director Andy Haussler.Fresno County is also not implementing a shelter in place yet, but one thing all have in common is that governments really want to drive home social distancing and personal hygiene.