Coronavirus

Fresno, Clovis officials hoping for cooperation with recent changes amid COVID-19 outbreak

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In an effort to flatten the curve, local governments are taking measures to keep their citizens safe.

The city of Fresno took the most extreme action of any city so far, issuing an emergency order calling on people to shelter in place.

"Complying voluntarily is really the only way we can flatten the curve," says City of Fresno spokesperson Mark Standriff.

Fresno code enforcement will focus on new guidelines and restrictions for restaurants now limiting their operations to pick up, drive-thru and delivery.

"We're already seeing bars and restaurants doing a great job of understanding the severity of the situation, so they're complying on their own," Standriff said.

The City of Clovis is also closing down bars and taverns while limiting restaurant operations.

"Police department will be enforcing this, but we're hoping we don't have to enforce it," says Clovis Police Lt. Jim Munro. "We hope that we get compliance and cooperation."

They've also added restrictions for food trucks, saying they follow social distancing practices and limit the number of people in line.

The City of Clovis website is even including a link to deals and specials for local restaurants, listing modified hours and operations as they become available.

"Restaurants are having a heavy impact we're looking for ways to bolster them and make people aware they can get takeout," says Clovis Community and Economic Development Director Andy Haussler.

Fresno County is also not implementing a shelter in place yet, but one thing all have in common is that governments really want to drive home social distancing and personal hygiene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnocloviscoronavirusrestaurants
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Madera Flea Market now plans to close amid COVID-19 concerns
Gov. Newsom warns parents to be prepared for schools to not open until after summer break
Trump signs coronavirus aid package with paid sick leave
Kaweah Delta limits visitors, sets up tents in response to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno calls for "shelter in place" starting Thursday
Health officials confirm fifth COVID-19 case in Tulare County
Central CA coronavirus cases
Fresno Unified "not ready" to make decision about school year
Central CA events canceled, postponed amid COVID-19 concerns
Kaweah Delta limits visitors, sets up tents in response to COVID-19
Trump signs coronavirus aid package with paid sick leave
Show More
Gov. Newsom warns parents to be prepared for schools to not open until after summer break
Grocery stores offer special hours, delivery for senior shoppers
Traver School students working to bring a library to the community
Health Watch: Goggles that help reduce eye swelling
Mendota community could be seriously impacted by COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News