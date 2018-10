This weekend the Fresno County Department of Public Health will be offering free flu vaccines.The clinic will be held at the old UMC parking lot on Cedar Avenue near Kings Canyon. The vaccines will be offered from 8:00 a.m. until noon.The free flu shots will be limited to the first 600 people on a first-come-first-served basis.The Department of Public Health recommends all people six months or older, including pregnant woman, get the vaccine.