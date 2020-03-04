Fresno County officials, doctors meet to discuss Coronavirus

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Medical officials say its a not a matter of if, but when someone will test positive with Coronavirus, which is why Valley doctors are coming together to figure out a game plan.They gathered at UCSF Fresno for an update from Fresno County officials.Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra told us 15 patients have been asked to self-quarantine at home."That's because they meet the criteria that's set by the CDC about patients that have traveled from high-risk areas, and we want them to check their temperature for two weeks and make sure that they stay asymptomatic," Dr. Vohra said.If those patients develop a fever, they need to contact the health department and not go to the ER. They visited parts of China other than Wuhan or high-risk countries like Italy, Iran and South Korea.Symptoms of COVID-19 are very similar to influenza, including fever, dry cough and fatigue.In the North Valley, Merced and Mariposa County Public health officials say they do not have any confirmed cases, or anyone self monitoring at this time.In Tulare County, however, three people are currently self monitoring their symptoms after being considered travel risks.Public health officials in Tulare County say they're one of ten labs throughout the state testing for Coronavirus locally, instead of sending the kits to the CDC.Dr. Vohra explained which patients would be tested for the coronavirus."If you have a fever or have a respiratory illness and you've come from one of those high-risk countries, or you've contacted a patient that actually has the disease, those are the people who are going to need testing," Dr. Vohra said.Medical staff on hand were told a vaccine was still one to two years away, though one is being worked on right now.The CDC says there are probably more cases in the U.S. than have been diagnosed, and that the spread of COVID-19 is likely.