Fresno furniture store owner giving out face masks for free Tuesday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you don't have a face mask, a furniture store owner in Fresno is giving them away for free on Tuesday.

The owner of Furniture City purchased thousands of masks to help the community stay safe and healthy.

He'll be giving them out outside of his store on Blackstone Avenue near Barstow in northwest Fresno from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. while supplies last.

A similar giveaway will be held at their store location in Bakersfield.

The owner plans to give out 25,000 masks between the two stores on Tuesday.

