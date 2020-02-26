Fresno officials urging public to take extra precautions with Coronavirus

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As concerns over the spread of the Coronavirus grow with each passing day, federal and local agencies are urging the public to take precautions."Current circumstances suggest it's likely that the virus will cause a pandemic," says CDC Principal Deputy Director Dr. Anne Schuchat. "In that case, risk assessment would be different and new strategies tailored to local circumstances would need to be implemented."The virus, which originated in China, has infected nearly 80,000 people and caused at least 2,600 deaths worldwide.In California, 10 people have tested positive, but no deaths in the U.S. have been linked to the Coronavirus.None of Fresno Unified's 74,000 students have come down with the virus, but the school district is not taking any chances, sending out a one-page letter to parents explaining the symptoms and how to get help."My understanding is that Fresno County as a whole, based on the information I've received from the county, is that we're at a low-risk at this moment, so we haven't had any reported cases," says FUSD Director of Health Services Jane Banks.The Fresno County Department of Health is monitoring asymptomatic county residents but has not taken steps to quarantine these individuals.Banks says if a student shows any symptoms, the school will take the proper steps to help prevent the spread of the virus."We're not handing out masks, but if we identify a student who may have a fever and is in the health office, to protect the other students, we're having those as precautionary measures," Banks said.Fresno Yosemite International does not have any direct flights from China, while airport officials continue to work closely with the Health Department."We have been in contact with our airlines and have asked if they've seen any decrease in air travel as a result of the Coronavirus, and many have responded that they have not seen a decrease in passenger traffic directly related to the Coronavirus," says Fresno Yosemite International Spokesperson Vikki Calderon.While health officials work to find a cure, there is still no vaccine for the virus.