Coronavirus

Fresno residents stock up on supplies amid coronavirus fears

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As concerns surrounding the coronavirus grow, the supply of hand sanitizer and other cleaners dwindles.

Store shelves once stocked with hand sanitizer at Sam's Club in north Fresno emptied.

In a statement provided by their parent company spokesperson, the company says "they are working with our suppliers to understand and mitigate any supply chain disruptions." they add "Providing customers with the products they want and need remains our focus."

North Fork couple Mary and John were stunned to see people stockpiling water. They say they're not concerned and even plan to travel soon.

"I just think you do the best you can and don't be fearful and worried about it. We gotta stay positive and happy," said Mary.

As for their best practice when it comes to staying healthy, washing their hands and not coming into contact with people is the best idea.

John joked about his new handshake.

"When they see me I think I'm going to do a hand pump and I just punch em' and say stay away from me," he says.

Action News shopped the aisles for you to see where we could find essentials like toilet paper and water.

People were stocking up on water at Sam's Club.

But the area that typically has pallets of water and toilet paper stacked high were cleared, even with signs limiting customer purchases.

Asia Supermarket at Tulare and Chestnut keep their rice supply up front - only some 25 lb. bags are left, but they say more shipments are on the way.

Many of the major stores aren't wanting to comment only saying they are working with their suppliers to fill the demand as soon as possible.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnocoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
US coronavirus death toll hits 17 as testing on cruise ship begins
Coronavirus Outbreak: What we know about cruise ship from SF
Austin cancels SXSW amidst coronavirus fears
Instacart, Postmates roll out no-contact delivery amid COVID-19 outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno State sexual assault victim speaks out after frat suspended
Suspect killed in Fresno County deputy-involved shooting
Multiple Merced streets closed, man arrested after road rage shooting
Valley residents! Here's why you should fill out the 2020 census survey
Demolition on Porterville library to start soon, allowing firefighters to return to Station 1
Porterville man sentenced to life in prison for murdering wife
Significant delays on Highway 180 after driver hit pole
Show More
President Trump signs $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus in US
Fresno Police searching for AMPM thieves who stole beer, pointed gun at employee
Monster Jam returns to Fresno
Mortgage rates fall to record lows amid coronavirus fears
Mom speaks about 10-year-old Hanford boy killed by dad
More TOP STORIES News