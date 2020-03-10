Fresno State operating as normal as COVID-19 outbreak continues

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- College life on the campus of Fresno State remains as normal as possible despite growing concerns locally and nationwide over the spread of COVID-19."As of today, there is one confirmed case in Fresno County and we know it's travel-related, and that person is not affiliated with our campus community," says VP of Student Health Janell Morillo.While no classes at Fresno State have not been canceled because of the virus, a Pay It Forward on-campus luncheon was postponed Tuesday as administrators work to avoid large gatherings on campus and the spread of COVID-19."Right now, campus leadership is taking it on a case by case basis," Morillo said. "We're looking ahead to one to two weeks in advance because certainly, this is a fluid situation, so those determinations will be made on a case by case basis."Fellow CSU member San Jose State joined several other Bay Area universities and has suspended all in-person classes for the rest of the week and is going fully online as a way to prevent the spread of the virus."There do need to be a certain number cases within the county and related to the campus community before that determination would be made," Morillo said.The University continues to update students via email and social media regarding any changes due to the coronavirus.