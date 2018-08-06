Fresno Unified holds immunization clinic to help students get ready for first day of school

The Fresno Unified School District will hold immunization clinics starting Monday to prepare students for that first day of class.The district's health services will offer immunization clinics for students with Medi-Cal or who are uninsured. Students should be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, have their current immunization record, or bring their Medi-Cal card if they are covered by Medi-Cal insurance.Students with private insurance should call their healthcare provider for immunizations.The clinics run from Monday through Friday for the next two weeks from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Tioga Middle School, room 36, on East Fairmont in Fresno.