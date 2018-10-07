Fresno woman celebrates 100th birthday

A Fresno woman is celebrating her 100th birthday this weekend and reflecting on a lifetime of change, including the development of air travel."You know when I was a little girl, it was something if a plane went over. We all rushed out to see the airplane. And now, we've gone to the moon," said Frances Ward.She says she does not feel any different now that she is 100 than she did last week when she was 99.She marked the milestone with family and friends yesterday in northeast Fresno.