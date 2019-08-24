Censured FUSD trustee questions safety of program offering students access to reproductive care

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County program allows teens to take healthcare matters into their own hands; however, one Fresno Unified trustee says it could be hampering their safety at school."It's not a birth control issues; it's a safety of your kids issue," said Fresno Unified trustee Terry Slatic.Slatic is referring to the Health Education and Recruitment Transportation Team or HEARTTThe Fresno Economic Opportunity Commission runs the countywide, free program, and provides transportation for students 13 and up who want to get birth control, and other reproductive care.During a recent board meeting, Slatic questioned the safety of the program and how it could be violating district protocols.This comes weeks after the trustee was censured following a series of investigations and misconduct."This is the safety of the kid who is being driven in a car that we don't have full knowledge of who is driving it," Slatic said.Another one of his concerns is who's responsible for the student once they're off-campus.According to the California Healthy Youth Act, students in 7th-12th grade can seek health services, and parents do not have to be informed.The act has been in place for decades and allows minors to leave campus to get healthcare."Young people do have the right to access confidential clinical services during school hours," said Socorro Santillan with Planned Parenthood.Julio Romero with the EOC says students arrange their own appointment and are picked up from campus in the morning.He says the drivers are all EOC employees who have been vetted and fingerprinted. The drivers are responsible for the students during the appointment."When we transport them, we are responsible for them," said Julio Romero with Fresno EOC.The program is so widely used, Romero says they've needed to get an extra van to meet the demand.However, Slatic still wants clear answers from the district."I want a comprehensive analysis of this to include the points I'm bringing up," he said.EOC officials say the program uses unmarked vans to protect the privacy of youth, and at this point, are transporting about 20 minors from several school districts a week to their clinics.