Gay men donating blood: American Red Cross wants ban eased

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The American Red Cross is asking the Food and Drug Administration to consider changing its blood donation policy for gay men.Right now, the FDA bans men from donating blood for one year after having sex with another man.That rule came in 2015 after decades of an indefinite ban on blood donations by men who have had sex with other men.The Red Cross is now recommending a three-month ban, which is the same policy used in Great Britain and Canada.The agency released a following statement on Thursday: