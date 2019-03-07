Health & Fitness

Your genes could increase your chance of dying from stress, Duke professor says

EMBED <>More Videos

One of your genes could increase your chance of dying behind the wheel, according to Duke Professor Dr. Redford Williams.

DURHAM, N.C. -- One of your genes could increase your chance of dying behind the wheel, according to Duke Professor Dr. Redford Williams.

Traffic backups can make anyone want to scream, but that screaming doesn't happen, and it may make you sick.

Williams said stress could be deadly and his studies have found that some of us are more likely to die than others from that stress.

"Some of us are more sensitive to stress in terms as to what it does to our body," Williams said. "Very often it's related to our genetic make-up and the bad news is, the physiological over-reactivity that some of us have as a result of this can lead to increased risk of heart disease, cancer too for that matter."

Studies show some people carry a gene that makes their blood pressure increase higher than others when they get stressed.

Currently, there's no simple test to confirm if you have that gene. So Williams said everybody needs to stop, take a deep breath and relax.

"That's why you have to ask these I Am Worth It Questions. Is this important? Is what I'm thinking and feeling appropriate to the facts? Is the situation modifiable, and if so, is it worth it for me to take the actions necessary to modify it?" Williams said.

Williams said relaxing and taking the time to ask yourself those questions can take time and practice. Don't expect overnight success.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdurhamhealthtravelduke universitystresstraffic
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fresno deputies searching for man wanted for shooting
Rock slide closes part of Highway 41 into Thursday
Power outage leaves thousands in the dark in Madera
Man walks into grocery store, stabs woman in throat
ACLU files lawsuit after school removes students' senior quotes from yearbook
Family wins civil lawsuit accusing Fresno police officer of 'excessive force'
Fresno man left to die in an alley, deputies say
Show More
Porterville man arrested after teen girl's body found in orchard
Fresno native among those killed in Kenya helicopter crash
Crews monitor high flow rates on Kaweah River
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
Valley water agencies say they're prepared for high rainfall
More TOP STORIES News