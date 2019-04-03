Getaway alert: Travel from Fresno to Las Vegas

The self-proclaimed Entertainment Capital of the World has a thriving Downtown Arts District, several museums, dozens of parks and a world-class center for the performing arts. Its iconic casino-hotels offer extensive shopping, dining, pools and spas, live shows and nightlife. And it was named one of the New York Times' top destinations for 2019, with a much-anticipated Lady Gaga residency sealing the deal.
Fortunately, there are plenty of relatively inexpensive flights between Fresno and Las Vegas on travel site Skyscanner.
Here's a list of flights, hotels, restaurants and local attractions in Las Vegas to get you started.
Cheapest Las Vegas flights
Currently, the cheapest flights between Fresno and Las Vegas are if you leave on June 2 and return from Nevada on June 5. Allegiant Air currently has roundtrip tickets for $80.
There are also deals to be had later in June. If you fly out of Fresno on June 3 and return from Las Vegas on June 8, United can get you there and back for $176 roundtrip.
Top Las Vegas hotels
To plan your stay, here are some of Las Vegas' top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.
The Bellagio Las Vegas (3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd.)
If you're looking to treat yourself, consider The Bellagio Las Vegas. The hotel has a 4.5-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $149.
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (3708 S. Las Vegas Blvd.)
There's also the 4.6-star rated The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Rooms are currently set at $140/night.
The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino (3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South)
A third option is The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino. The 4.3-star hotel has rooms for $149/night.
Featured Las Vegas food and drink
If you're looking for a popular spot to grab a bite, Las Vegas has plenty of excellent eateries to choose from. Here are a few from Skyscanner's listings to help you get started.
Mon Ami Gabi (3655 S. Las Vegas Blvd.)
If you're looking for a local favorite, head to Mon Ami Gabi, which has an average of 4.5 stars out of 86 reviews on Skyscanner.
"This is my favorite restaurant in Las Vegas, and it's surprisingly well priced. My favorite entree is the steak with the blue cheese topping," wrote visitor Anna.
Earl of Sandwich (3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South)
Also worth considering is the Earl of Sandwich, with 4.4 stars out of 88 reviews.
Price tags are well under $10 for a variety of hot sandwiches, from turkey and cranberry to roast beef and horseradish.
"This spot is open 24/7 and it offers a variety of hot sandwiches at all times," wrote Cyrus.
Eat. (707 E. Carson Ave.)
Finally, there's Eat. It checks in with five stars from eight reviews.
"The secret to this spot's success is keeping things simple with fresh, high-quality ingredients prepared from scratch," wrote Gabrielle
Featured Las Vegas attractions
To round out your trip, Las Vegas offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are some top recommendations, based on Skyscanner's descriptions and reviews.
Las Vegas Strip (Las Vegas Boulevard)
First up is the Las Vegas Strip. It has 4.6 stars from 792 reviews.
Four miles of fun, decadence and fantastic shopping, dining and gambling is what lures people from around the world back to Las Vegas again and again. With over 30 major casinos along with world-class entertainment venues, you'll never run out of things to do in this heart of "Sin City."
Fountains at Bellagio (3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd.)
The Fountains at Bellagio are another popular destination. They check in with 4.6 stars from 686 reviews.
Fountains shoot 250 feet into the air to the accompaniment of a symphony every 30 minutes, that is, until 7 p.m. After that, the special display happens every 15 minutes.
Celine Dion at Caesars Palace (3570 S. Las Vegas Blvd.)
Finally, consider checking out Celine Dion at Caesars Palace. She has 4.9 stars from 22 reviews on Skyscanner.
"The French-Canadian star sings with pipes like an angel. This is a tremendous show that absolutely has to be experienced before her run is done," wrote Rodney.
