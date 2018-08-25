JOHN MCCAIN

What is glioblastoma? More about the brain tumor that afflicted John McCain

EMBED </>More Videos

Glioblastomas are cancerous tumors that arise from the brain's glial cells and are known to grow quickly, according to the American Brain Tumor Association. (BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images)

Danny Clemens
Arizona Sen. John McCain died Saturday after choosing to discontinue medical treatment for glioblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor that he had been battling for more than a year.

The cancerous tumors, also known as glioblastoma multiforme, arise from the brain's glial cells and are known to grow quickly, according to the American Brain Tumor Association. Despite their rapid growth, glioblastomas generally do not spread to other parts of the body.

Glioblastomas often (though not always) develop on the brain's two cerebral hemispheres, and the symptoms they cause vary depending on where on the brain the tumors are located.

"The most common symptoms include headaches, nausea, vomiting and seizures. Tumors frequently cause subtle personality changes and memory loss or, again, depending on location, muscle weakness and disturbances in speech and language," Dr. John de Groot with University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center explained.

After a patient is diagnosed, doctors work to surgically remove as much of the tumor as they can. Because of the way it grows, a glioblastoma is impossible to remove entirely, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons noted. Surgeons must also be careful to remove as much of the tumor as possible without damaging the surrounding brain tissue. Radiotherapy and chemotherapy often follow, and many experimental treatments are currently undergoing clinical trials.

A glioblastoma patient's prognosis can vary. Depending on the circumstances, median life expectancies range from 14 months to several years, and 10 percent of patients live beyond five years, according to ABTA.

Despite the generally poor prognosis, patients can survive even longer in rare cases. One man who underwent treatment for a glioblastoma in 1994 was reported to be "in perfect health" with "no recurrence of the tumor" in a 2017 study published in the International Journal of Surgery Case Reports.

"The fact that there are extremely rare cases of long-term survival and even zero recurrence of the glioblastoma should serve as a stimulus to continue the research effort and not give up the fight against this tumor on a day-to-day basis," that study concluded.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthjohn mccaincanceru.s. & worldtumorpolitics
Related
John McCain dies after brain cancer battle
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
JOHN MCCAIN
John McCain's widow says former Sen. Jon Kyl will be named as replacement
George W. Bush sneaks Michelle Obama candy during funeral
McCain laid to rest next to best friend from Naval Academy
'A warrior, a statesman, a patriot': Bush, Obama remember McCain
Meghan McCain's eulogy at dad's funeral: 'America was always great'
More john mccain
HEALTH & FITNESS
New devices helps couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News