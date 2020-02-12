Health & Fitness

Community Medical Centers light up red for American Heart Month

FRESNO, CA (KFSN) -- You may notice the Community Medical Center buildings across the valley are lit up red Wednesday.

Table Mountain Rancheria Trauma Center and Fresno Heart & Surgical Hospital are among those participating in the lighting.

It's all in honor of American Heart Month this February.

American Heart Month is all about raising awareness about heart health and preventing heart disease.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnoclovishealthcommunity regional medical centerheart health
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
16-year-old in critical condition after shooting in central Fresno
Woman saves husband, house in Merced Co. fire
4 suspects steal, destroy property inside popular Atwater business
Talks to deport Hmongs, Laotians cause fear after removal orders issued in other areas
Massive 5-alarm blaze rips through SoCal apartment complex
Spider-Man mask-wearing serial burglar arrested in Los Banos
98-year-old Girl Scout continues her mission and selling cookies
Show More
Many with Selma Unified School District fighting to keep their jobs
Man who pleaded guilty in 2018 murder asking for forgiveness
Thieves target east central Fresno apartment complex to make some quick cash
2 Ohio State football players accused of rape, kidnapping
Single ticket wins $202 million Mega Millions in NJ
More TOP STORIES News