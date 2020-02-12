FRESNO, CA (KFSN) -- You may notice the Community Medical Center buildings across the valley are lit up red Wednesday.
Table Mountain Rancheria Trauma Center and Fresno Heart & Surgical Hospital are among those participating in the lighting.
It's all in honor of American Heart Month this February.
American Heart Month is all about raising awareness about heart health and preventing heart disease.
Community Medical Centers light up red for American Heart Month
