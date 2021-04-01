Gov. Newsom receives Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Los Angeles County

A masked Gov. Gavin Newsom kept the mood of the on-air vaccination light, bantering as he pulled up the sleeve of his short-sleeved T-shirt. He joked that he brought his own doctor, health and human services secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.
"Nothing to be nervous about," Ghaly said, before poking the governor in the arm.
Journalist cameras clicked as the crowd gathered broke into applause. Newsom breathed in deeply after the shot. He disappeared from cameras for his 15-minute waiting period.
The vaccination took place in the mostly vacant first floor of the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza.
The Democratic governor, who faces a recall election stemming partly from his handling of the pandemic, dressed casually jeans and the T-shirt. He sat on a folding plastic chair.
Newsom is 53 and had said he would wait his turn for the vaccine.
At the event, Newsom talked about how California is easing restrictions because of falling COVID numbers, but said experts are monitoring case rate increases in other states.
California is tracking seven variants and ready to reverse course if needed.
"We have the capacity not on whim, not on political considerations, but on the basis of serosurveillance, transmission rates, case positivity rates to be able to move in whatever direction is necessary," Newsom said.
California Thursday made all residents 50 and older eligible for the vaccine. That's more than 2 million people now added to the scramble for COVID shots in L.A. County, and it comes at a time when the county came up 300,000 shots short last month.
But county officials say vaccine shipments have recently been rising.
Throughout the L.A. area, important COVID numbers are down, and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti says the hesitancy to get the shot is also down.
"People realize this is killing us, we need to protect ourselves," Garcetti said. "And today we have a 1.4 percent positivity rate, the lowest we have had since April of 2020."
California has administered more than 18 million doses as of Thursday and 6.7 million people are fully vaccinated. The state has nearly 40 million residents.
More Californians are now officially eligible to get their shot. Any resident 50 and older can now make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine on the state's MyTurn website.
To make an appointment, go to myturn.ca.gov, fill out your information and enter your address. The website will show you if there are available appointments near you.
Can I still transmit coronavirus after getting COVID vaccine?