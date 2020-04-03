Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Grand Princess cruise ship crew member dies of COVID-19 at hospital

Grand Princess cruise ship in San Francisco Bay on Monday, March 16, 2020. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO -- A crew member from the Grand Princess Ship that docked in Oakland has died. The crew member died of coronavirus in a San Francisco hospital after being transferred off the ship last month.

Hundreds of workers still remain onboard the Grand Princess that is now docked at its homeport at the San Francisco Cruise terminal. Their 14-day quarantine ends tomorrow.

A coalition of community groups, unions and health professionals will hold an emergency news conference later today to address worker safety and testing.
