HEALTH WATCH

Healing through music therapy

EMBED </>More Videos

Music therapy is designed to help hospital patients think beyond their immediate surroundings and to hope for a better tomorrow. (KFSN)

SAN FRANCISCO (KFSN) --
It's a frightening place to be. Confined to isolation in a hospital with a life-threatening illness. But that's where four teens in San Francisco not only overcame their fears and sickness, but emerged alive and much more famous than when they went in.

It was a chart-topper even before she was born, but 17-year-old Clara Jackson used the song as a key piece of her recovery from an illness that could have killed her.

"They weren't just away at the hospital being sick. They were away at the hospital and creating something," said Matt Logan, Music Therapist at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital.

Clara and three other teens had bone marrow transplants to live. That meant eight weeks of isolation. But a San Francisco music therapist used Journey's 'Don't Stop Believing' to raise each teen's spirits as well as connecting them.

Logan shared, "We have the ability to take our recording studio and go remote with it. I could go to each of their rooms and record. And we were able to layer this and combine it in such a way that it created this whole piece."

"I think it was cool listening to all the voices when we started recording it. I wasn't going to do it because I was shy. And then my mom was like this is a once in a lifetime thing," Clara explained.

Clara's mom, Martha Jackson, said, "When every time we see him come around with his music and his guitar and it was like I know we're going to have a good time."

Music therapy is designed to help hospital patients think beyond their immediate surroundings and to hope for a better tomorrow. Research shows it not only releases negative emotions, it improves heart rates and breathing.

Jessica Manning, Social Worker at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital said, "I think having music in a room will transform anyone."

Clara explained, "It made me feel better. Put a smile on my face."

Clara shared the recording with her family and, after she was released from isolation, she was able to meet the rest of her special hospital 'quartet'.

"It was cool. Now we got four new friends," Clara said excitedly.

The University of California San Francisco Hospital also recorded a music video of the quartet of patients-turned-singers and provided it to the patients so that they can share with family and friends.

In addition to bone marrow transplants, music therapists, like Matt, work to treat anything from motor skill problems to stress.

For More Information, Contact:
Matt Logan

Music Therapist
(415) 502-4722
Matthew.Logan@ucsf.edu

Suzanne Leigh
University Relations
(415) 476-2993
Suzanne.Leigh@ucsf.edu
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealth watchmusic
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH WATCH
Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids
C-REM: Improve Your Gait And Your Brain
Beat heart failure with barostim
Mainstream markets in Valley selling out of CBD
A Blind, Fat Fish Yields Diabetes Clues: Medicine's Next Big Thing?
More health watch
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News