Coronavirus

Health officials confirm 2nd case of COVID-19 in Merced County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Health Department has reported the county's second confirmed case of COVID-19.

Health officials say the patient contracted the virus while out of the county and isolating at home.
The department is now working to reach those who might have contacted the patient.

There are now a total of 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Valley.

