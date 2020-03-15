Coronavirus

Health officials confirm second case of COVID-19 in Fresno County

Health officials say the infected patient is feeling better and recovering, adding that they are closely monitoring his condition and are instructing him to take his temperature tw

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Department of Public Health has confirmed the second case of COVID-19 in Fresno County.

The department says the case is travel-related and that it was not contracted locally. They believe there is no immediate threat to the public.

Health officials plan to provide more information Sunday morning.

The department and the County Administrative Officer will announce a local emergency proclamation on Tuesday, March 17 in response to this second case in Fresno County.

There are now five confirmed COVID-19 cases in Central California, with two in Fresno County, two in Tulare County and one in Madera County.

