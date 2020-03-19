Coronavirus

Health officials confirm third COVID-19 case in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif,. (KFSN) -- Health officials have confirmed the third COVID-19 case in Fresno County.

Officials say the case was travel-related and not community-acquired. They added that the person is back at home recovering and doing well.

Health officials are currently trying to find anyone who may have been in close contact with the person recently.

With this case, there are now nine confirmed COVID-19 cases in Central California, with five in Tulare County, three in Fresno County and one in Madera County.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Tracking Central California COVID-19 cases

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to abc30.com/coronavirus/.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresno countycoronavirus californiacoronavirusfresno county
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fresno calls for "shelter in place" starting Thursday
Travelers seeing mostly empty flights at Fresno airport
Fresno, Clovis officials hoping for cooperation with recent changes amid COVID-19 outbreak
Madera Flea Market now plans to close amid COVID-19 concerns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno calls for "shelter in place" starting Thursday
Central CA coronavirus cases
Health officials confirm fifth COVID-19 case in Tulare County
Fresno Unified "not ready" to make decision about school year
Fresno, Clovis officials hoping for cooperation with recent changes amid COVID-19 outbreak
Central CA events canceled, postponed amid COVID-19 concerns
Travelers seeing mostly empty flights at Fresno airport
Show More
Kaweah Delta limits visitors, sets up tents in response to COVID-19
Trump signs coronavirus aid package with paid sick leave
Gov. Newsom warns parents to be prepared for schools to not open until after summer break
Madera Flea Market now plans to close amid COVID-19 concerns
Grocery stores offer special hours, delivery for senior shoppers
More TOP STORIES News