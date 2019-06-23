Health & Fitness

Health officials confirm two new cases of measles in L.A. County

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Officials have confirmed two new cases of measles in Los Angeles County.

The Department of Public Health said the patients are L.A. County residents who recently traveled and became sick with measles shortly after returning home.

The two cases are not related to each other and were likely exposed while travelling outside the United States.

Officials want to let people know they may have been exposed to the measles at two locations:

- Geffen Playhouse between the hours of 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on June 7, 2019.

- Toscana Restaurant-Brentwood between the hours of 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on June 8, 2019.

Officials said there is no current risk related to measles at these locations at this time, but added anyone who may have been at these locations on those dates may be at risk of developing measles for up to 21 days after being exposed.

People who believe they may have been exposed were urged to review their immunization history, contact their health care provider and monitor themselves for illnesses related to a fever or an unexplained rash from seven to 21 days after potentially being exposed.

There have been 10 cases of measles among Los Angeles County residents and eight non-resident measles cases that traveled through Los Angeles County.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoutbreakmeasles
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Show More
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News