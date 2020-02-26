Fresno County health officials urging public to take extra precautions amid worldwide outbreak of new Coronavirus

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5967606" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In California, 10 people have tested positive, but no deaths in the U.S. have been linked to the Coronavirus.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Centers for Disease Control is warning people to be prepared as the Novel Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19."I think the biggest concern is that this seems to spread a little bit easier than some in the past," says Dr. Robert Hanson.The Fresno County Department of Health is monitoring an unknown number of county residents who appear to be well after traveling to location impacted by novel coronavirus, but they've not taken steps to quarantine these individuals.Health officials say there are no confirmed reports of the coronavirus in Fresno County.In Tulare County, the Health and Human Services Agency is advising anyone who's traveled to an area with Coronavirus to contact them immediately."They should also contact their normal physician," says Tammie Weyker with Tulare County Human Health Services.In California, 10 people have tested positive, but no deaths have been linked to the virus. Locally, health officials believe the risk to the public is low."Probably for this year, more people have died from the flu than from the coronavirus," Dr. Hanson said.Dr. Hanson says people should take necessary precautions to protect themselves since the airborne coronavirus can spread rapidly."The safest thing to do is everybody be wearing a mask at this point, so we slow down the progression as it goes," Dr. Hanson said.