Coronavirus

Fresno County health officials urging public to take extra precautions amid worldwide outbreak of new Coronavirus

By and
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Centers for Disease Control is warning people to be prepared as the Novel Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

"I think the biggest concern is that this seems to spread a little bit easier than some in the past," says Dr. Robert Hanson.

The Fresno County Department of Health is monitoring an unknown number of county residents who appear to be well after traveling to location impacted by novel coronavirus, but they've not taken steps to quarantine these individuals.

Health officials say there are no confirmed reports of the coronavirus in Fresno County.

In Tulare County, the Health and Human Services Agency is advising anyone who's traveled to an area with Coronavirus to contact them immediately.

EMBED More News Videos

In California, 10 people have tested positive, but no deaths in the U.S. have been linked to the Coronavirus.



"They should also contact their normal physician," says Tammie Weyker with Tulare County Human Health Services.

In California, 10 people have tested positive, but no deaths have been linked to the virus. Locally, health officials believe the risk to the public is low.

"Probably for this year, more people have died from the flu than from the coronavirus," Dr. Hanson said.

Dr. Hanson says people should take necessary precautions to protect themselves since the airborne coronavirus can spread rapidly.

"The safest thing to do is everybody be wearing a mask at this point, so we slow down the progression as it goes," Dr. Hanson said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnohealthcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Trump to hold news conference on coronavirus US threat
World braces for battle against coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus: CDC warns Americans to prepare for 'significant disruption'
Chinese officers practice 'coronavirus victim' takedown
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: CDC warns Americans to prepare for 'significant disruption'
Firefighters battle blaze at central Fresno business
Woman in critical condition after being hit by car in northeast Fresno
Massive fire breaks out at oil refinery near Los Angeles
Trump to hold news conference on coronavirus US threat
2 displaced after house fire in east central Fresno
Madera parents take baby home after year in hospital
Show More
Funeral for Porterville Fire Capt. Ray Figueroa held in Delano
Fresno PD: Man hit by car while crossing road illegally in central Fresno
Woman in critical condition after firefighters rescue her from fire
Family of murdered Tulare man officially files lawsuit against Walmart
Sanger family devastated by death of man killed by suspected drunk driver
More TOP STORIES News