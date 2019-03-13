Health & Fitness

Some LAX travelers may have been exposed to measles, health officials warn

County health officials are warning about a possible measles exposure at LAX after an infected person passed through the airport recently.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- County health officials are warning about a possible measles exposure at LAX.

Officials say one person with measles passed through Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday, Feb. 21.

The infected person arrived on China Eastern Flight 583 at the Tom Bradley International Airport Terminal B, Gate 133 at 9 a.m. and had a layover at Delta Airlines, Terminal 3, Gate 32, while awaiting departure on Delta flight DL 5705 that day.

Anyone who was at Terminal B or Delta Terminal 3 that day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. may be at risk of developing measles.

Individual passengers on the Delta flight will also be given direct notification about possible exposure.

If you think you were exposed, contact your doctor immediately.

County health officials say they were notified about the case on Thursday, March 7. They say there is no current risk at the airport and there was no risk to anyone who ate food at the airport that day because measles is spread from person to person through the air.

Symptoms of measles include cough, fever, runny nose, red eyes and a rash which usually appears 10 to 21 days after the exposure.

If you have not developed any symptoms by Thursday, March 14, you are no longer considered at risk from this incident.

More information about measles from the county is available here.
