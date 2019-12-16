Health & Fitness

Health officials warn of possible measles exposure at LAX during busy travel season

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles County public health officials are warning the public about another case of measles involving three people who traveled through LAX during its busy holiday travel period.

The three travelers went through the airport at Terminals 4 and 5 on Dec. 11 between 6:50 a.m. and noon while they were infected, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Health officials believe more people could be exposed, adding that anyone who was there there at that time may be at risk for developing measles for up to 21 days.

Health officials are reminding the public to check their immunization records and monitor themselves for symptoms. If any symptoms develop, such as a fever or unexplained rash, individuals should stay home and contact a health care provider immediately.

This comes after another case of the disease involving a person who visited Disneyland in October.

There have been 20 measles cases among L.A. County residents so far this year, as well as 14 non-resident measles cases that traveled through the region.
