Health officials warn public of possible measles exposure in San Francisco

Monday April 1

Tuesday April 2

Wednesday April 3

SAN FRANCISCO -- Public health officials are warning the public about a person infected with measles who spent time in several San Francisco locations while contagious.This person was in San Francisco from April 1 through 3.Officials assure the public that there is no outbreak and the risk to the general public is very low. However, people without immunity may potentially develop measles if they were exposed at one of these locations:(Note that the risk was present only during the times and dates listed, and there is no ongoing risk to the public at any of these places)6.56 a.m. - 8:13 a.m. | Caltrain train 319 northbound. First car of train (car 116).8:45 a.m. - 9:15 a.m. | Caltrain train 232 southbound. Last car of train (car 116).8:15 - 9:45 a.m. | SF Muni Bus #478:00 - 10:00 a.m. | Hayes Valley Bakeworks at 525 Golden Gate Avenue8:30 am - 7:00 p.m. | Federal Building at 450 Golden Gate Ave8:00 am - 7:30 p.m. | Federal Building at 450 Golden Gate Ave8:00 am - 9:30 a.m. | Johnny Doughnuts at 392 Fulton St8:00 - 10:00 a.m. | Hayes Valley Bakeworks at 525 Golden Gate Avenue6:30 - 8:00 p.m. | Double Decker Restaurant at 465 Grove St8:00 - 10:00 a.m. | Hayes Valley Bakeworks at 525 Golden Gate Avenue8:30 am - 3:30 p.m. | Federal Building at 450 Golden Gate Ave3:00 pm - 4:30 p.m. | Caltrain station, 700 4th Street3:34 pm - 5:10 p.m. | Caltrain train 258 southbound. Second car from the back (car 3861).5:32 pm - 6:15 p.m. | Caltrain train 279 northbound. Second car from the front (car 3861).This single case does not have any known link to any other California cases, officials say. It is unknown how the person, who is a Santa Clara County resident, was infected with the measles.If you were at any of these locations at the times listed and are not immune to measles, please watch out for symptoms of illness, which can develop between 7 and 21 days after exposure.Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by a red rash on the head or face.