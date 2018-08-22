Health officials warning residents of possible measles exposure in Fresno County

The Fresno County Department of Public Health is warning residents that a person with measles may have exposed others while visiting Fresno County.According to health officials, this person may have exposed people during a visit to the Country Store and women's restroom at Harris Ranch in Coalinga on August 10th between 2:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.Measles is highly contagious and is easily contracted by breathing in air, which has been shared by a person infected with measles. Common symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, conjunctivitis (red eyes) and a rash (usually starting on the face and spreading down the body), which usually appears 10 to 12 days after the exposure.Officials say, people who were in the locations during the time frames and show any signs of measles, should stay at home, verify their immunization status, then contact their health care provider by telephone for instructions.Residents with questions about potential exposure can call the Department of Public Health Communicable Disease Investigation program at (559) 600-3332.