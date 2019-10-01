health watch

Health Watch: 3D Printing Live Liver Donor

By
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KFSN) -- Nearly 14,000 people are on the liver transplant list according to the American Liver Foundation. Experts say about ten percent of them will die or become too sick for transplant before it's their turn. See the story of a Salt Lake City mother and son. She gave him life, and now he is doing the same. It's a surgery with a unique twist of a live liver donor.

Gwen Finlayson's autoimmune hepatitis led to cirrhosis years ago.

"A lot of fatigue and that really is the biggest thing, not being able to have the energy to do the things you want to do," said Gwen.

She was on the liver transplant list. Then, her son, Brandon, offered to donate part of his.

"She needed this, and for the couple months of discomfort, that was well worth it," said Brandon Finlayson.

"The reason why a live donation is important to do before the patients get too sick is because you're not doing a full liver, you're only doing 40 to 60 percent," said Manuel Rodriguez-Davalos, MD, Director, Living Liver Donor Transplant Program at Intermountain Healthcare Transplant Services.

Gwen is petite, so Dr. Rodriguez took Brandon's smaller left lobe, which is usually done for adolescents. It's the first time it's been done between adults in Utah. The family and surgeons knew exactly how both livers looked before transplant. The team used 3D imaging to print models.

"The fact that we're able to kind of go over, step by step. It's just so much easier than just seeing a CAT scan on the screen," said Dr. Rodriguez-Davalos.

"Beforehand, we could see her liver, we could see my liver, and we could see exactly how they were going to cut it open," said Brandon.

Brandon was home in five days; Gwen in nine. Both their livers grew back to functioning size. Now, she is looking ahead and thankful every day.

"When I have milestones, when things are great, when things are going well, I try to reach out and tell him. Because I want him to know how grateful I am," said Gwen.

Dr. Rodriguez-Davalos plans to make 3D models of Brandon's and Gwen's livers in a year, to see how they've grown. Intermountain Transplant Services recently got a grant to create a 3-d printed liver library. Dr. Rodriguez-Davalos says models of donor and recipient livers will help educate patients and surgeons in training.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthorgan donationshealth watch
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH WATCH
Health Watch: Reducing Unnecessary Health Biopsies
Health Watch: CardioMEMS Keep Patients Healthy!
Health Watch: Pigs Help Kids Fight NF1
Health Watch: Targeting ALK Positive Lung Cancer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fallen firefighter honored with highway dedication in Los Banos
Prosecutors: Co-conspirator will unmask Fresno man as disguised shooter in 2018 murder
FCSO searching for man who's been missing for one month
CA to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA
Gas prices rise in the Valley, up 23 cents in Fresno
Visalia Police say butane honey oil lab to blame for house fire
Bernie Sanders to make campaign stop in Fresno
Show More
Family remembers cousins killed in Hanford crash
68-year-old man killed in Reedley house fire
CDC: Upcoming flu season expected to be more severe than previous years
Hoover High School band prepares for Big Band Review
Former NFL player calls Fair Pay to Play Act big win for college athletes
More TOP STORIES News