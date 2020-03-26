health watch

Health Watch: A higher risk for Alzheimer's in women than men

By
Harry and Bettie Dunn love to reminisce about their past adventures during their 70 years of marriage.

"I know as you grow older you begin to lose some memory, but I noticed she was losing it more than I was," Harry said.

Harry believes it progressed more rapidly after a bad fall that broke Bettie's hip.

"She really doesn't know people that we've been friends with, sometimes she doesn't know her own children," Harry said.

"Two-thirds of Alzheimer's patients here in the US, are women," says Asst. Professor of Psychiatric and Behavioral Sciences, Sepi Shokouhi, Ph.D.

Researchers examined 400 brain scans of elderly patients to figure out why the risk for Alzheimer's is higher for women than it is for men.

They believe it may have something to do with an abnormal protein in the brain, named Tau, which is linked to cognitive impairment.

"These abnormal proteins can spread like an infection in the brain," Dr. Shokouhi said.

In the study, they found the Tau Accumulation was more widespread in women's brains than men's, easily moving from one part of the brain to another.

Previous theories on why more women were diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease than men pointed to the fact that women had a longer life expectancy.

However, this research also points to a biological reason.

"I can predict that sex will be more strongly integrated in future precision medicine in Alzheimer's disease," Dr. Shokouhi said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealth watchalzheimer's disease
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH WATCH
Health Watch: The importance of your dog's diet
Health Watch: New drug to fight coronavirus, flu being tested
Health Watch: Goggles that help reduce eye swelling
Health Watch: Getting diabetes while pregnant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom: Many banks agree to 90-day grace period for mortgages
Suspect involved in Fresno officer-involved shooting identified
Kaiser needs donations to fight coronavirus
Health officials confirm 2nd case of COVID-19 in Merced Co.
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park closes to visitors amid COVID-19 concerns
Clovis pharmacy offers free delivery during coronavirus crisis
Fresno Co. Jail won't send inmates to prison during coronavirus crisis
Show More
Semi-truck trailer collides with train in Fresno County
Help for South Valley businesses, employees hit by coronavirus
Merced Co. deputies offer extra patrols to protect closed businesses
Trump implores Congress to move on coronavirus rescue package
100-year-old letter gives some hope during COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News