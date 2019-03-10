health watch

Health Watch: Avoid chemo during breast cancer treatment

EMBED <>More Videos

There’s some good news for the thousands of women battling breast cancer.

MIAMI, Fla. -- Years ago, women who were diagnosed with breast cancer knew they would almost certainly face radiation or chemotherapy, or a combination of both. Now, doctors say up to 70 percent of patients may not need to undergo chemotherapy as part of their treatment depending on their tumor score.

For Nora Delgado it's family first, then her yoga practice.

Delgado said, "We go there not for our body, we go for our mind, it really transforms you from within."

But when Delgado was diagnosed with breast cancer, it turned her world upside down.

Alejandra Perez, MD, Medical Oncologist at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at University of Miami Miller School of Medicine said, "In America, we diagnose 250,000 women with breast cancer every year."

Now there's some good news for the thousands of women battling this disease thanks to the TAILORx trial. Dr. Perez says the study enrolled 10,000 women with early stage breast cancer.

"They're hormone receptor positive and her2-negative, and they have no lymph node involvement," said Dr. Perez.

The patients' tumors were tested with the oncotype DX test to determine the chance of recurrence.

"Based on that recurrence score you are assigned into a low risk category, an intermediate group, or high risk," Dr. Perez explained.

The patients that scored in the middle were split into two groups.

Dr. Perez continued, "One got hormonal therapy with chemotherapy and the other just got hormonal therapy."

What they found was remarkable.

"If you look at overall survival it was 98 percent for both groups. That means 70 percent of women, we can avoid chemotherapy." Said Dr. Perez.

Delgado's score revealed she didn't need chemo.

"I was very, very lucky, I won the lottery on that day," Delgado said.

She chose to have a double mastectomy and is now on hormone therapy for five years.

She said, "I'm really grateful, happy, content."

Finding peace in her life once again.

Dr. Perez says this doesn't apply to all breast cancer patients. She says pre-menopausal women who scored in the middle may benefit from chemotherapy. So always discuss treatment options with your doctor.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbreast cancerhealth watch
HEALTH WATCH
Health Watch: Juuling and teens controversy
Health Watch: Coffee is more than a pick me up
Health Watch: Protect Your Voice
Health Watch: Too much radiation in the ICU!
TOP STORIES
Woman rescued after falling down 125 feet culvert pipe
Alleged beer thieves crash car into Parlier home
Inmate found dead in Corcoran prison cell, officials rule it homicide
California Symphony member suspected of naked peeping
Fresno police search for missing nine-year-old boy
Boy, 13, dies after being shot in the head
Flooding in Strathmore caused by leak, deputies says
Show More
R. Kelly released from Cook County Jail
Bloodied man walks into hospital, says he killed boyfriend
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez engaged, according to Instagram post
Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts by grand jury
CA man learns he's dying from doctor on robot video at Kaiser
More TOP STORIES News