Health Watch: Cleaning the air in your home

Laura Browning is a busy mom of two who can't slow down when the family feels run down."Kids always seemed to be sick," Browning said,She wanted to make healthier changes but wasn't thinking about the air inside her home."Recent data from the EPA has found that indoor air is two to five times worse than outdoor air," says Second Nature CEO and Co-Founder Thad Tarkington.Second Nature is a company that delivers air filters right to people's doors.He's using a monitor to test the air quality of this home.The National Institutes of Health says using a pleated air filter and replacing it every 90 days can remove harmful particles from the air, including mold spores, dust and pet dander."You're going to see about a 64% reduction in infectious, airborne illness," Tarkington said.Other tips to clear the air are to use cooking oils, like avocado, which have a high smoke point to avoid breathing in toxins. It also helps to take your shoes off."A recent study by the University of Arizona actually found the average shoes carry nine or 10 different bacteria," Tarkington said.Now, it's the first thing Laura's kids do when they walk in the door!"Everybody has their own little bin over there, and they take off their shoes and put them in the bin," Browning said.She also changes her air filter regularly and says she's seen a big difference, especially in her son, Marshall."He has not been sick since he was two, which is crazy," Browning said.