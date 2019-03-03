health watch

Health Watch: Coffee is more than a pick me up

EMBED <>More Videos

The national coffee association's recent survey found the number of Americans drinking a daily cup of coffee is at its highest level since 2012. Does your cup of joe have anything

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The national coffee association's recent survey found the number of Americans drinking a daily cup of coffee is at its highest level since 2012. Does your cup of joe have anything to offer other than that energy boost?

If you're part of the 64 percent of Americans who drink coffee every day, we have good news: coffee drinkers have a longer lifespan! A 2015 study found that coffee consumption was associated with up to a 15 percent reduction in the risk of death. And an article published by Harvard medical school says that coffee drinkers may have a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, Parkinson's, type two diabetes, gout, and liver cancer.

It may also assist in your weight loss. Studies have shown that caffeine increases your metabolism. But if you're watching your waistline, skip the creamers and added flavors.

"Even a 20 percent reduction in calories will have effects on your health in terms of cutting down blood sugar, cutting down weight, making you feel better," says Jean-Pierre Issa, MD, Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University.

Creamers are loaded with calories and added sugar, so try flavoring your coffee with cinnamon or natural cocoa.

Some research has also presented negative effects of coffee over the years, but most of these claims have been refuted. One concern is that drinking very hot beverages increases the risk of esophageal cancer, but Harvard researchers say most people do not drink their coffee hot enough to qualify.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscolin kaepernickhealth watchcoffee
HEALTH WATCH
Health Watch: Protect Your Voice
Health Watch: Too much radiation in the ICU!
Health Watch: Acid reflux in children
Need That Knee Replacement?
TOP STORIES
Missing California sisters found alive after two-night search
10-year-old shot in the head with high-powered pellet gun
Child sexually assaulted by stepmother's boyfriend in Hanford
SpaceX's new crew capsule aces space station docking
Arson investigators looking into 2-alarm fire at Fresno County home
Oregon man survives 5 days in snow by eating Taco Bell sauce
5-year-old boy calls police on Momo challenge
Show More
Sanger streets flooded following heavy rainfall
Community BBQ raises money for family of 8-year-old killed in crash
Group beats up homeless men sleeping on street, steals $5
Police: New Orleans crash driver spoke of 'drinking problem'
Hundreds of high school students face off at the Science Olympiad
More TOP STORIES News