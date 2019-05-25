Health Watch: Dealing with diabetes with Life's Simple Seven

Thirty million Americans already have diabetes. Their pancreas do not produce enough insulin or the body processes it correctly to lower blood sugar. Now, research suggests that what is good for your heart may also prevent diabetes. Good news for those who are at risk right now.Twenty million more people are projected to develop diabetes over the next 20 years. Is there any way to prevent it? Lee Miller and his doctor think there may be. For ten years, Lee has maintained a 40 pound weight loss, but Lee got a shock at his yearly checkup."I had gone to a physical and had bloodwork done and came back with higher blood sugar levels than were good," Lee said.The man who used to train for triathlons, was diagnosed with pre-diabetes and he worried that full-blown diabetes could be next.Joshua J. Joseph, MD, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and his colleagues assessed the heart health of more than 7,000 people who did not have diabetes.The researchers then used the American Heart Assocation's measure of heart health, called Life's Simple Seven.For starters, did they have blood pressure of less than 120 over 80? Fasting glucose less than 100, total cholesterol less than 200, and BMI of less than 25? Did they exercise for 150 minutes a week and eat well with two servings of fish weekly? Finally, if they had ever smoked, did they quit?"People who had four or more of those compared to 0-1, had a 70-80 percent lower risk of diabetes over ten years," Dr. Joseph explained.Lee did develop diabetes, but believes shedding about 20 more pounds and increasing his exercise again could be the key to keeping the symptoms under control.Lee stated, "My doctor feels if I can get there, I may have a chance with exercise."Lee says he has cut out all soda and limits his carb intake to 45 grams per meal.He's also planning to start training for a triathlon again as motivation.In addition to the other heart-healthy recommendations for preventing diabetes, Dr. Joseph suggests limiting sugar-sweetened beverages to only 36 ounces or less every week.