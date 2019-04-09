health watch

Health Watch: Fighting pacemaker infections

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- When someone's heart skips a beat, or beats too fast, doctors implant pacemakers to create a normal heart rhythm. But with those lifesaving implants comes the risk of infection. There is a 90-year-old patient whose pacemaker's infected lead wires were bound to her blood vessels, creating a critical need for high-tech surgery.

Muriel Smith said, "my heart was skipping beats. Even in my sleep, it was skipping four and five beats."

Smith had her first pacemaker implanted 30 years ago to regulate her heart arrhythmia. These devices have wires, which bind to the blood vessels over time and can become severely infected.

Smith explained, "It was all red and you could tell it was infected because around the edges it was red and puffy looking. They rushed me to the hospital, and they took me to surgery. For a while, nobody thought I was going to make it."

Valay Parikh, MD, FACC, FHRS, Cardiac Electrophysiologist at Baptist Health System, San Antonio said "In about one percent of people infection happens attached with the leads and wires. It can happen in the pocket because we are all surrounded with bacteria. We use new technology like laser lead extraction materials. We open the pocket. We clean the pocket and take care of the infection in the pocket."

In the trickiest part, the doctor extracts the lead wires using laser technology.

"I had tissue all around that thing, so they had to cut it out," Smith said.

And once the pacemaker and infected leads were out, they stayed out.

"I don't want to have any more surgery. I'm satisfied. I just want to be well enough to see my kids happy," Smith stated.

Although the risk of infection is very low, at about one percent, Dr. Parikh cautions that patients need to be very aware of the signs of infection like redness, increased swelling, and blood or discharge coming out of the surgical area. It is a quick trip from the primary infection to poisoning the bloodstream.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealth watchheart health
HEALTH WATCH
Health Watch: Avoid these recovery mistakes
Health Watch: Restoring memory in Alzheimer's Disease
Health Watch: Dad's exercise improves child's health
Health Watch: Early detection for Lyme disease
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News