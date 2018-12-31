HEALTH WATCH

Health Watch: Hyperbaric oxygen therapy making kids smile

EMBED </>More Videos

Health Watch: Hyperbaric oxygen therapy making kids smile

NEW ORLEANS, La. --
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is a well-known treatment for scuba divers who suffer from decompression sickness. However, very few medical professionals have used the therapy to treat other conditions, stating insufficient evidence that the therapy works. But one Louisiana State University doctor says the treatment should be used more widely and has the cases to back it up.

Robert Boytim was a happy, active kid, full of life. But that all changed when he fell into a pond in his yard and nearly drowned.

"He was recovered from the pond by his sister. Between his sister, the police that came and EMS, they did CPR on him for about 45 minutes," stated William Boytim, Robert's father.

They got Robert to the hospital where he was resuscitated, but the prognosis was gloomy.

"We were sent home with a child we were told would never open his eyes, never speak, never react," continued William.

Then there was Amy Grady who had already signed the paperwork to donate her son Connor's organs after he suffered neurologic injuries at birth and was given a grim prognosis.

Connor's mother, Amy Grady, shared, "There was no other options for us. We went home with a baby who was going to die."

Both families were getting ready for the worst outcome, but then they found Doctor Paul Harch who specializes in hyperbaric oxygen therapy, or h-bot, which uses pure oxygen to promote healing.

Paul G. Harch, MD, LSU School of Medicine, said, "The injury process usually involves reduction in blood flow and oxygen."

The increase of oxygen during therapy helps carry that oxygen throughout the body, stimulating the release of growth factors. When Robert got to Dr. Harch his body ...

" ... was bent completely backwards and his rear end was within eight inches of the back of his head," explained William.

Two days after his first treatment, his bend was gone. Now further into his treatments, he's eating, moving his arms and legs and laughing. After Connor's first treatment ...

" ... he was kicking and playing on his mat. It honestly changes so much for me and hope and his potential outcome for his future life now," Amy Grady shared.

Both families had to wait months to get this treatment because their original hospitals did not offer it. In Robert's case, his hospital did have hyperbaric oxygen therapy, but refused to offer it due to protocol.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthchildren's healthhealth watch
HEALTH WATCH
Endoscopy: Benefits of the Scope
Save your baby from intestinal malrotation
Health Watch: A peek inside Bailey's heart
Teen surgery patient gives back in a big way
More health watch
HEALTH & FITNESS
Your child's cold symptoms could be sign of something worse
SPONSORED: Community Medical Centers HealthQuest: Streamlining Cancer Care
Endoscopy: Benefits of the Scope
Save your baby from intestinal malrotation
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
8-year-old accidentally shot with rifle in Madera County
How to make sure your pets have a warm, happy New Year's Eve
Drunk driving crashes kill two, including mother of 5
New Year's Eve celebrations across the world
Triple-A offers 'Tipsy Tow' service to get drivers home safe on New Year's Eve
Merced police searching for car involved in fatal hit and run
U.S Coast Guard employees receive emergency check amid continuing shutdown
CHP shares warning of suspicious people scamming drivers for money
Show More
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
Law enforcement agencies prepare for release of officer records under new law
Fresno business sees success after High-Speed Rail forces them to relocate
Immigration hold placed on man accused of killing Newman Police Corporal
Federal workers suing Trump administration over government shutdown
More News