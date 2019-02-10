HEALTH WATCH

Health Watch: Magic powder heals wounds nothing else can

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. --
More than 5.7 million Americans suffer from chronic wounds that won't heal. Now a new, easy to use treatment some are calling a "magic powder" is helping patients heal much faster!

Plastic surgeon Tracey Stokes, MD, FACS, Board Certified Plastic Surgeon is used to being in the operating room, but not as a patient.

"I underwent bilateral mastectomy and reconstruction," said Dr. Stokes.

Dr. Stokes made the decision after she and her mother tested positive for the gene that causes breast cancer. Unfortunately, she developed a wound on her left breast that would not heal.

"I think in today's day and age wound care and wound care problems have almost become an epidemic," said Laura Sudarsky, MD, FACS, Board Certified Plastic Surgeon & Wound Care Specialist at Esse Plastic Surgery.

Doctor stokes didn't have to go far for help. Her partner Dr. Sudarsky was using a new product on her patients. Xcellistem wound powder by Stemsys is a FDA-approved biological agent that acts like a magnet.

"You put the powder on a wound and it will introduce stem cells into the wound and allow the wound to heal." Said Dr. Sudarsky.

The powder is applied in the doctor's office and the dressing is changed every two to three days.

"It's very interesting because you watch the cells enter into the field and start healing," said Dr. Sudarsky.

Xcellistem saved this diabetic patient's foot from amputation.

"We've been able to use it under a skin graft or instead of a skin graft to promote wound healing," Dr. Sudarsky explained.

Dr. Stokes couldn't believe how quickly it worked for her!

"Within a matter of two to four weeks everything was completely healed," said Dr. Stokes.

Saving her from having more surgery, so she could go back to doing what she really loves.

"I'm back in the operating room working, playing with my kids," Dr. Stokes said.

Xcellistem uses your body's own stem cells to accelerate healing. Right now, the wound powder is only approved for use in doctor's offices and in the operating room. It can also be used on burn patients to minimize scarring and preserve range of motion.
