health watch

Health Watch: New drug and method to help with sinusitis available now

By
This is the season for sneezing and miserable colds.

However, some people suffer from a stuffy nose, congestion and trouble sleeping all year round.

Jim Dryden is pretty healthy, but when he comes down with even a mild virus, watch out.

"When I get a cold, for instance, it would last for probably five or six weeks," said patient Jim Dryden.

Simple colds lead to flare-ups of sinusitis. Desperate for relief, Jim enrolled in a study with Otolaryngologist Dr. Jay Piccirillo.

"Oftentimes, they're prescribed multiple rounds of antibiotics, which have their own costs and side effects," said Dr. Piccirillo.

Dr. Piccirillo is testing a way to deliver the steroid budesonide deep into the nasal cavity using nasal lavage, a method you might know as a neti pot.

Budesonide is a common anti-inflammatory nasal spray.

Jim mixes the steroid in his nasal rinse every day.

"The lavage actually delivers the medicine to areas of the nose that we don't think the medicine can get to by just using the spray," said Dr. Piccirillo.

His study shows an extra 20 percent reduction in symptoms.

"We think the addition of the steroid medicine to the lavage is an alternative to antibiotics and, in fact, it's probably even more effective because at the end, probably most of chronic rhinosinusitis is an inflammation problem, not an infection problem," said Dr. Piccirillo.

"It has been, it has been very helpful," said Dryden.

While both budesonide and the nasal lavage are common and widely available the new part is the delivery system.

You can talk to your doctor about how to add the powder form of the drug to a saltwater nasal rinse.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoldhealth watchdrughealth care
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH WATCH
Health Watch: Spray-on skin for some burn victims
Health Watch: Teen van takes medical care on the road
Health Watch: Protecting Your Vision
Health Watch: Child's Brain: What's Hiding in it?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno woman arrested after stabbing boyfriend with knife, hitting him with drawer
4 teenagers injured in Tulare County drive-by shooting
Homicide detectives investigate Fowler triple shooting
Fresno Police searching for suspects after 2 injured in shooting
Rally held in Fresno for man arrested by ICE while taking kids to school
Man walking across highway hit by two cars and killed
Central playing in the D-1AA state final against Sierra Canyon
Show More
San Joaquin man accused of killing 16-year-old boy appears in court
A record-setting year for construction in Merced
Small fire breaks out at Fresno elementary school, students evacuated
30-year-old found shot several times in Tulare
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
More TOP STORIES News