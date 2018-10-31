HEALTH

Health Watch: New lungs for Jenna

EMBED </>More Videos

Every ten minutes in the United States, someone is added to the national transplant waiting list, and every day, 20 people die waiting for a suitable organ.

By
Every ten minutes in the United States, someone is added to the national transplant waiting list, and every day, 20 people die waiting for a suitable organ. But a change late last year by the national association that oversees organ allocation is having a profound impact on some patients.

Jenna Simonetti of Rochester, New York lived most of her 29 years with a life-threatening condition. Doctors diagnosed her with cystic fibrosis at age six.

"I played soccer. Ran around like a normal kid," Jenna said.

But as Jenna got older, infections caused by the CF started to destroy her lungs. By her mid-twenties, she needed oxygen 24-hours a day. One night her oxygen slid off during sleep, and she woke up disoriented.

"They told me I had two options. I could stay here and die here or go and get on the transplant list," Jenna shared.

Jenna's dad, Anthony Simonetti, said, "They flew her out here and that was terrifying. Because she was in the helicopter and my wife and I was driving on the thruway to get here. We weren't sure what we were going to find when we got here."

Doctors scanned Jenna's lungs, and she went on the transplant list in Pittsburgh. Just two weeks later, on Thanksgiving 2017, a change by the United Network for Organ Sharing, or UNOS provided surgeons with a life-saving opportunity.

"Basically, overnight there was a change to say the sickest patients within a designated area, 250 miles of a donor hospital should be in the same pool to receive organs," said Jonathan D'Cunha, MD, PhD, FACS, Chief of Lung Transplantation at UPMC. (Read Full Interview)

Later that night, Jenna and her family learned lungs were available at a hospital within that 250-mile radius.

Ten months after her double lung transplant, Jenna is breathing freely and showing no signs of rejection.

Before the organ allocation change last Thanksgiving, the United States was divided into 58 local donor service areas. People on the transplant list were first matched with donors within their service areas, even if another potential match was closer geographically. For now, the new rules just apply to heart and lung transplantation.

Contributors to this news report include: Cyndy McGrath, Field and Supervising Producer; Hayley Hudson, Assistant Producer; Kirk Manson, Videographer; Roque Correa, Editor.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthorgan donationstransplanthealthhealth watch
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH
St. Agnes to begin Family Medicine Physician Residency program
Hospitalized babies dress up for Halloween costume contest
Health Watch: Seven-Minute MRI
New less visible way to straighten your teeth in the Valley
More health
HEALTH & FITNESS
Doc Talk: Choking Hazards for Children
Workout Wednesday: How to find the best exercise regime for you
Annual Central Valley Sleep Conference aims at reducing infant deaths
St. Agnes to begin Family Medicine Physician Residency program
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
San Francisco Giants legend Willie McCovey dies
Memorial planned for fallen Fresno County Deputy Sheriff Rod Lucas
Local agencies want drivers to be prepared for dense fog this winter
HIGHWAY HERO: Lone worker unclogs drain on flooded highway
Financial crisis affects Hanford Faraday Future employees, but extent unknown
Two shot at Northeast Fresno AM/PM when store owners gun discharges
Downtown Fresno church vandalized, mutilated animal carcasses left at doorstep
Consumer Watch: New way to fight robocalls
Show More
1 man dead after cotton module collision on Highway 33
Sentencing of man who committed lewd acts with minor postponed amid pending doctor's review
Two shot, injured at Northeast Fresno AM/PM
Black Labrador mix found tied up and left to die in Tulare County
Migrant caravan: Trump says up to 15K troops may be sent to border
More News