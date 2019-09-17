health watch

Health Watch: Obese Kids Helped by Top Chef

By
ORLANDO, Fla. (KFSN) -- In the United States, 14 percent of kids under the age of five are already considered obese. Twenty percent of all kids under the age of 19 are obese. Adolescence is the time to form healthy habits. There's a new trend in schools and hospitals to capitalize on the expertise of professionally trained chefs to transform lives.

Priann Franco grew up feeling insecure about her body.

"I would like to wear what other girls wear but it just made me feel really low and down about myself," shared Priann.

At 16-years-old and 170 pounds, Priann was ready for change. Her pediatrician recommended the weight and wellness programs at AdventHealth in Orlando.

Edwin Cabrera, Executive Consulting Chef, Center for Nutritional Excellence, AdventHealth, could be the not-so-secret ingredient to this program's success. Trained at the Scottsdale Culinary Institute in Arizona, and formerly with nationally-recognized restaurants like Morton's of Chicago, and Canyon Ranch Health Spa, he now teaches how to make food taste fantastic and still allow for weight loss.

"We just talk about cholesterol. We just talk about saturated fat. So they start understanding what to choose," explained Cabrera.

Chef Cabrera says the key to healthy eating is prepping ahead of time with a focus on getting key vitamins and minerals from whole foods, not processed foods.

Cabrera continued, "If you're not eating anything, any fruits and vegetables, it doesn't matter if it's organic or not because that's what you have to start doing."

After losing ten pounds and eight inches around her waist, Priann has donated many of her older, larger clothes to Good Will.

Mom Indira joined her daughter in the change and has also lost ten pounds!

Indira stated, "I thought before like broccoli, in my dinner and not rice? But now I say okay broccoli is cool!"

The AdventHealth for Children Weight Management and Wellness Program is for kids aged five to 17, who must be referred by a pediatrician. The program lasts six months and is usually covered by insurance but if not the self-pay rate is 63 dollars.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschildren's healthobesityhealth watch
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH WATCH
Health Watch: Home Births or Hospital?
Health Watch: Looking inside the liver
Health Watch: Are Service Members Brains Different?
Health Watch: Statins: Pros and Cons
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
E-cigarette related death reported in Tulare County
Hanford woman took DNA test for health history, finds biological family
Homicide of Fresno County man may have been over woman
California to spend $20M on vaping awareness
South Valley non-profit pairing vets with service dogs-for free
FIT4MOM providing a workout with local moms in mind
Oregon man beat cancer twice, then won lottery
Show More
Police: Firebaugh officer hit, seriously injured by alleged DUI driver
CCSPCA to cut ties with City of Fresno; contract ends June 2020
State, local leaders tour Merced Unified's CTE programs
Fresno-Clovis area sees hotel building boom
Police investigating after man shot in northwest Fresno
More TOP STORIES News