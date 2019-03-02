Health Watch: Protect Your Voice

Singer and actor Nicholas Richberg's voice is how he makes a living."I love being on stage, I love the connection with the audience," Richberg says.But with performances up to seven times a week, it can put a strain on his voice."All of a sudden I started feeling like my voice wasn't responding the way I would expect it to," he said.Dr. David Rosow says natural wear and tear on our voice happens over time."Just like we are more prone to having issues with our knees and joints and muscles, the vocal folds are no different," Rosow said.And it's not just performers."Teachers, parents, parents of small children, have incredibly high voice demands," Rosow said.Dr. Rosow says if hoarseness during a cold lasts for more than two weeks, see a doctor."You feel like there's been a change, it's persistent and it's not getting better or in fact it's getting worse."Make sure you see an ear, nose and throat doctor."We also see people who have benign nodules or polyps on the vocal folds."Nicholas was surprised to learn his hoarse voice was due to gastroesophageal reflux disease."It was acid that was coming up and washing over my vocal folds," Richberg says.He made some lifestyle changes."I couldn't eat late after performances anymore, cutting out caffeine, cutting out alcohol."He also learned vocal exercises - like light humming - to reduce inflammation."It's how we communicate, to not have it working right is a scary thing," Richberg said.Because the show must go on!Doctors also recommend staying well-hydrated and sleeping with your head elevated.And interesting fact: with age, men's voices tend to get a little higher, while women's voices get a little lower.