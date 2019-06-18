health watch

Health Watch: Treating fibroids with heat

DALLAS, Texas -- Uterine fibroids can cause heavy bleeding, painful cramps, and sometimes serious complications during childbirth. Most women get them at some point in their lives. They run in families and African American women are more susceptible. Now, there is a new minimally invasive technique to get rid of them for good.

Twenty-nine-year-old Chanel Harvey whips up salmon stuffed with crabmeat, without any pain, now that her fibroids have been dramatically reduced.

"I think it's amazing. I never expected everything to just be normal, 'cause I've never had a normal period," Harvey said.

Just like her mother, Harvey experienced severe cramps and heavy bleeding because of fibroids, benign uterine tumors. She had a procedure to remove them, but they grew back. Hysterectomy was an option, but Harvey wanted to leave open the possibility of having children later.

Jessica Shepherd, MD, Gynecologist at Baylor Scott & White Health offered Harvey a minimally invasive procedure called laparoscopic radiofrequency ablation.

Dr. Shepherd said, "Radiofrequency energy is not radioactive, it's rather an energy that's delivered to the actual fibroid, and allows it, through heat, to decrease in size."

Heat is pushed through the device and destroys the fibroids.

"I think this is a major breakthrough for fibroid treatment and a surgical approach that allows women to resume their daily activity and quality of life," Dr. Shepherd said.

The procedure has changed Harvey's life. No pain, no heavy periods, no hysterectomy.

Harvey said, "Just to know that those options are still available for me, that I can still have a family when I'm ready."

Patients with fibroids should ask their doctors about the Acessa option for treatment. It shrinks fibroids by 40 percent, reduces pain, and reduces bleeding during periods. Go to https://www.goodbyefibroids.com/ for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealth watch
HEALTH WATCH
Health Watch: Avoid these recovery mistakes
Health Watch: Restoring memory in Alzheimer's Disease
Health Watch: Dad's exercise improves child's health
Health Watch: Early detection for Lyme disease
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News