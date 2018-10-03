HEALTH

Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids

EMBED </>More Videos

Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids

By
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. --
Doctors are seeing an increase in kidney stones in teenagers that has doubled over the past 20 years. It's a painful condition that recurs in many patients and can become a lifelong disease for some.

Gregory Tasian, MD, MSc, MSCE, attending urologist at CHOP said, "It's a dramatic increase. I really describe it as an epidemic."

Why the increase in young people? New research suggests certain antibiotic use may be the culprit.

Dr. Tasian said, "The question becomes if antibiotics are prescribed unnecessarily, for example, a viral illness, that's where we need to focus our efforts."

Case in point: Emma Gaal who suffered her first kidney stone at just six years old.

PJ Gaal, Emma's mother, said, "When they said kidney stones, it was crazy. Doesn't seem like someone her age could get that."

Emma Gaal shared, "It feels like someone's stabbing you. All day, every day, until you pass it."

"What that means for that child who has a stone earlier in life, is they have a lifetime in which stones can recur." Dr. Tasian said.

Emma underwent laser surgery and had a stent placed in one of her kidneys.

The classes of antibiotics that doctors are researching as possible culprits are the following: Fluoroquinolones, sulfa drugs, cephalosporins, nitrofurantoin, and broad-spectrum penicillin, like Augmentin. Here are the symptoms of kidney stones to watch for:

"In a younger patient, for example, may just have belly pain, blood in the urine and nausea." Dr. Tasian shared.

Emma, who underwent laser surgery to evaporate her stones and had stents placed in her kidneys, is back in action in track and field and heads to college in the fall.

Emma told Ivanhoe: "I'm double majoring in special education and elementary education k-4 and I'm really excited."

Kidney stones, which can last a lifetime when kids get them at a young age, are associated with high blood pressure and decreased bone density. In addition to antibiotics, researchers are looking at environmental factors as possible associated causes.

Contributors to this news report include: Donna Parker, Field Producer; Kirk Manson, Videographer; Cyndy McGrath, Supervising Producer; Hayley Hudson, Assistant Producer; Robert Walko, Editor.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthhealth carehealth watch
HEALTH
Nobel Prize 2018 winners: See who's been honored so far
FDA seizes documents at JUUL's SF headquarters
Order Up: Organic Restaurants
Mental health facility opening up in Southeast Fresno
More health
HEALTH & FITNESS
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
Doc Talk: Concussions
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Show More
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
More News