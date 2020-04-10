Coronavirus

Healthcare workers demand protective gear in national "day of action"

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Healthcare workers across the nation held a "national day of action" on Thursday, calling on the federal government to provide more personal protective equipment for the ongoing battle against COVID-19.

In Fresno, members of SEIU Local 2015, a union representing nursing home and home care workers in California, gathered outside Fresno Post-Acute Care in solidarity with the national movement.

"I'm coming to work every day putting my life on the line to make sure these people are taken care of," said Melinda Arends.

She was joined by Sylvia Castillo and later others outside the facility where they work, which they say is running dangerously low on PPE supplies.

"We need more masks, hand sanitizer, right now what we have is aloe vera gel mixed with alcohol, and it smells bad, like a lot of chemicals," Castillo said.

The national shortage of PPE is well-documented, as governments on the state and federal level work to distribute what they have and find more, but Castillo and Arends say they're on the front lines and don't have many options.

"We've got bills, we've got everything else to take care of, so you gotta work in the conditions you have to," Castillo said.

They say it's important to protect medical workers like them so they can protect others.

"The elderly are the most at risk for this right now, so we need to protect ourselves so we can protect them."

Action News left a list of questions with the administration at Fresno Post-Acute Care, but at this time we have not heard back.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnocoronavirusnursesdoctorscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Were Californians exposed to coronavirus last year?
Valley farmworkers practice social distancing as they continue work in fields
Churches ordered closed for Easter, but some in Valley worry loved ones will go
COVID-19 takes life of Tulare church bishop
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom: CA to provide hotel vouchers, free flights for health care workers
Central California coronavirus cases
10 staff members at Los Banos clinic test positive for COVID-19
UFC 249 at Tachi Palace canceled after outrage that event flaunted health guidelines
Merced County couple dies within hours of each other from COVID-19
COVID-19 takes life of Tulare church bishop
New urgent care in Fresno offering COVID-19 tests
Show More
Churches ordered closed for Easter, but some in Valley worry loved ones will go
Fresno Convention Center turned into site to treat non-COVID-19 patients
Mariposa father says 2 Valley hospitals refuse to test son for COVID-19
Man dies after he's hit by train in central Fresno
Valley farmworkers practice social distancing as they continue work in fields
More TOP STORIES News