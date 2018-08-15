CONSUMER WATCH

Healthy foods you can overdo

EMBED </>More Videos

Trying to follow a healthy diet? That's great, but Consumer Reports' nutrition experts say you can overdo eating some healthy foods, even fruits and veggies.

By
Trying to follow a healthy diet? That's great, but Consumer Reports' nutrition experts say you can overdo eating some healthy foods, even fruits and veggies. It's best to eat a wide variety of them. Sticking to just a few may mean you're not getting all the nutrients you need or getting too much of some.

For instance, foods with beta carotene, the orange pigment plentiful in vegetables like carrots and sweet potatoes, supply the body with vitamin A and help fight cell damage. But eat too much of them and your skin can turn orangey. Cut back, and that color will fade.

Many fruits and veggies are packed with fiber, such as beans and whole grains. But upping your fiber intake too much too soon can cause gas and bloating. And too much fiber overall may block the absorption of some nutrients. It's always best to get your fiber from foods that contain it naturally. Foods that are fortified with fiber may be more likely to cause stomach upset.

On to protein like meat, chicken, fish, and tofu. More is better, right? For some people, too much protein can stress the kidneys and liver, and may increase the risk of osteoporosis. It's pretty easy to get the right amount of protein just by eating well-balanced meals. No need to add fortified foods like protein bars. For most people, eating three servings of protein-rich foods daily, including non-meat items like yogurt and quinoa, is enough.

Consumer Reports says that most healthy people who eat a wide variety of whole foods don't need vitamin and mineral supplements. Overuse can also lead to potential problems. So talk to your doctor before taking any type of nutritional supplement.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthconsumer watchfoodnutritionconsumer reports
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER WATCH
Should you still trust Facebook?
Consumer Watch: Toaster Takeover
Make your cell-phone battery last longer
Beware buying a used rental car
Add more fruit to your kids lunch
More consumer watch
HEALTH & FITNESS
New devices helps couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Show More
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
More News