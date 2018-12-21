HEALTH WATCH

Here are some little-known causes of back-aches

EMBED </>More Videos

Back pain is the single leading cause of disability worldwide.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Back pain is the single leading cause of disability worldwide.

"It's certainly more common in the elderly population but people of working age who are using their backs for their job certainly develop back pain quite frequently," says Michael Seifert, a specialist.

What could be causing your back pain?

One little-known culprit is stress! Being uptight triggers muscle tension which can lead to aches and spasms.

Another possible cause: your diet! A 2014 study found about 31 percent of women and 25 percent of men who had back pain also had digestive problems.

Foods high in fat and sugar may produce inflammation in the body.

Not drinking enough liquids might also trigger back pain. The discs in your spine are made up of a substance that's 90 percent water.

Smoking is another potential cause. One northwestern study found smokers are three times more likely to develop chronic back pain.

And our last reason: your clothes! Skinny jeans and pencil skirts can constrict movement and strain your back, neck, and shoulders so opt for looser-fitting clothing.

High heels are another common cause of back pain.

Wearing them can throw off your center of gravity, causing you to put strain and stress on your lower back.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealth watch
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH WATCH
Health Watch: Opioid Risk Predictor
Health Watch: Monarch Helps Detect Lung Cancer
Tandemlife avoids open heart surgery
Universal Flu Protection: Medicine's Next Big Thing?
More health watch
HEALTH & FITNESS
You may be able to earn money while getting healthier with your fitness tracker
Selfie-related hand injuries becoming more common
Health Watch: Opioid Risk Predictor
Quadruple amputee mom earns her driver's license
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Porterville College basketball player raped ex-girlfriend twice, blamed her: Court docs
Yosemite, federal court, FHA loans: Here are the ways a government shutdown could hit Fresno
2 burglars smash up businesses in NE Fresno
High school wrestler forced to cut locks or forfeit match
9-year-old hides in bathroom, calls 911 to report home invasion
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Valley man talks about blowing the whistle on doctor accused of botched surgeries
Supreme Court rejects Trump effort on asylum ban
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
Show More
South LA street turns into lake after 24-inch pipe bursts
Trump says a shutdown would 'last for a very long time'
Partial government shut down could affect thousands in Yosemite, Oakhurst
Justice Ginsburg has surgery to remove malignant growths
Humble-area toddler left in car overnight after party dies
More News