Here are some little-known causes of back-aches

Back pain is the single leading cause of disability worldwide."It's certainly more common in the elderly population but people of working age who are using their backs for their job certainly develop back pain quite frequently," says Michael Seifert, a specialist.What could be causing your back pain?One little-known culprit is stress! Being uptight triggers muscle tension which can lead to aches and spasms.Another possible cause: your diet! A 2014 study found about 31 percent of women and 25 percent of men who had back pain also had digestive problems.Foods high in fat and sugar may produce inflammation in the body.Not drinking enough liquids might also trigger back pain. The discs in your spine are made up of a substance that's 90 percent water.Smoking is another potential cause. One northwestern study found smokers are three times more likely to develop chronic back pain.And our last reason: your clothes! Skinny jeans and pencil skirts can constrict movement and strain your back, neck, and shoulders so opt for looser-fitting clothing.High heels are another common cause of back pain.Wearing them can throw off your center of gravity, causing you to put strain and stress on your lower back.