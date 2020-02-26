Coronavirus

Ways to protect you and your family in case of Coronavirus outbreak in US

Coronavirus symptoms and the N95-mask were the top searches on Google on Wednesday.

This came less than 24 hours after the CDC issued a stern warning to Americans that there could be an outbreak here in the U.S.

The CDC director said the most recent data raises the level of concern, and that is not a question of if, but when the virus will be widespread in the U.S.

At a 3M factory in South Dakota, where it makes masks and respirators that help protect from the disease, it is working around the clock and still can't produce them fast enough.

The latest guidance from the CDC on Feb. 12 stated N95-masks are in limited supply.

The CDC added the masks should only be used for people in healthcare settings. They were not recommended for the general public, again as of Feb. 12. On Amazon, a quick search shows masks can be purchased from $17 to $75.

The CDC said communities need to be prepared for school closures, hospital closures and for businesses to allow people to work from home. As of Wednesday, there were 57 total COVID cases in the U.S.

Dr. John Butler, of Memorial Herman Hospital in Houston, said they have put procedures in place to identify infected patients who come into the ER. Community spread is the biggest concern.

There's still no vaccine, although some are in development at University of Texas-Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas, and other hospitals. The CDC said you can do the same things you would do to avoid the flu.
  • Stay home when you are sick, cover your face when you cough or sneeze, wash your hands often. Use soap and water.
  • Think about carpooling the kids to school in smaller groups

SEE ALSO:
Coronavirus Update: CDC warns Americans to prepare for 'significant disruption'
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcdccoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
World braces for battle against coronavirus outbreak
Trump to hold news conference on coronavirus US threat
Coronavirus: CDC warns Americans to prepare for more novel cases
Health officials urge Fresno Co. to take precautions during Coronavirus outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: CDC warns Americans to prepare for more novel cases
Portion of southwest Fresno roadway closed after collision, CHP says
Firefighters battle blaze at central Fresno business
Health officials urge Fresno Co. to take precautions during Coronavirus outbreak
Girl, 7, dies 1 minute into tonsil surgery: family
Woman in critical condition after being hit by car in northeast Fresno
Massive fire breaks out at oil refinery near Los Angeles
Show More
Trump to hold news conference on coronavirus US threat
2 displaced after house fire in east central Fresno
Madera parents take baby home after year in hospital
Funeral for Porterville Fire Capt. Ray Figueroa held in Delano
Chihuahua puppy at rescue shelter gets mini-wheelchair
More TOP STORIES News